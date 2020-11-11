Global ESSO Market 2020, Research Strategies, SWOT Analysis, Future Development Trends Till 2027, Trending Report

The Objective of the ESSO Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for ESSO Industry over the forecast years. In ESSO Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

ESSO helps manage multiple applications and domains, which boost productivity and effeciency. Further, it also reduces the overheads of IT administrators. However, security risk associated with ESSO is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, advancement in technologies and enhanced security capabilities are some of the major opportunities of the ESSO market.

Enterprise Single Sign-On (ESSO) provides services to store and transmit encrypted user credentials across local and network boundaries. It helps organizations to streamline both end-user management and enterprise-wide administration of single sign-on (SSO) systems.

The ESSO market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on the deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. By organization size, the market is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & consumer goods, education, travel & hospitality, public sector & utilities, healthcare & life sciences, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Dell Inc., Oracle Corporation, Okta Inc., Onlogin Inc., Ping Identity Corporation, Netiq Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies Inc., Centrify Corporation are some of the major key players in the global ESSO market.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global ESSO market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

Comprehensive analysis of all regions are provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

ESSO Market Key Segments:

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Public Sector & Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

