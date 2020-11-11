Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G starts receiving One UI 3.0 beta with Android 11

Samsung already has an advanced testing schedule with the new version of its user interface, One UI 3.0, on some of its current flagships. We have already seen, for example, that the Galaxy S20 has already started to receive a new Beta version since yesterday, November 10, while the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra had access today to the third version of software tests, which is based on Google’s Android 11.

While continuing to intend to keep its highs up to date, the South Korean has also announced plans to expand testing to some of its most advanced phones from last year and foldable devices.

In response to that promise, the Asian giant today began releasing the first beta of One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G – launched in the third quarter of last year. The update arrives under version number N976NKSU1ZTK6 and was initially only released for users of the device in South Korea.

In addition to devices already equipped with the latest versions of One UI 3.0, with the update the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G receives the security patch from Google for the month of November.

At this time, there is no date for the company to start making the update available in other regions. Nonetheless, if you consider the progress that Samsung has made in its testing, it is likely that over the next few days or weeks more devices will be upgraded to the new software version or that Galaxy Note 10 Plus owners. 5G in other countries also get this “gift” at the end of the year.

The One UI 3.0 Beta test program for the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 line is carried out by Samsung in South Korea, USA, UK, Poland, Germany, China and India. So far, there is no prediction for the arrival of the stable version of the software for already confirmed devices.