Did you know that it is Nicole Kidman herself who sings the credits “The Undoing”?

But when the director invited her, her first response was clear: “don’t even think about it”.

The actress sings “Dream a Little Dream of Me”.

It was on October 26 that “The Undoing” arrived on HBO Portugal. The mini-series features a renowned cast. In this story, Nicole Kidman plays Grace Sachs, a successful therapist who has everything she ever dreamed of in luxury New York. But you will find that appearances are often deceptive.

The series won praise from critics and viewers alike. In opening, we have a credits to the sound of “Dream a Little Dream of Me”. And it’s Nicole Kidman herself who seems to be singing.

In a video released by HBO, in which she can be heard singing the song, the actress recalled when Suzanne Bier, the director of “The Undoing,” invited her to sing the song. His first instinct was to say “don’t even think”, to which the director replied “it must be”. And Nicole Kidman, who had also sung in “Moulin Rouge!”, Y accepted.

Between a criminal investigation that will shake the New York elite and the media circus that is taking place, “The Undoing” highlights Kidman, alongside her husband, played by Hugh Grant. The miniseries has a total of six episodes which were released at a rate of one per week, until the end of November.

