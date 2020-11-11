🔎 Heart Failure – Definitions and Explanations

introduction

Heart failure

Classification and External Resources ICD-10 I50. CIM-9 428.0 DiseasesDB 16209 MedlinePlus 000158 eMedicine med / 3552 emerg / 108

Radio / 189

med / 1367150

ped / 2636

MeSH D006333

Heart failure (HF), or heart failure, is a condition in which an abnormality in heart function is responsible for the inability of the myocardium (the myocardium is the muscle tissue (myo-, muscle) of the heart (card). It is a thick, hollow muscle, which contracts rhythmically.) To provide a sufficient heart rate (A flow rate measures the flow of a quantity relative to a unit of time through any surface.) the body’s energy requirements.

This error can be the reflection (a reflection in physics is the virtual image created by the mirror reflection of an object on a surface. The reflection of the reflection is related to …) an abnormality in muscle contraction (muscles are a contractile form They form one of the four main tissue types, the others are tissue …), ventricular heart (systolic dysfunction) or filling (we speak of) diastolic dysfunction) or even both mechanisms.

If the failure reaches the left ventricle, it is called left ventricular failure (abortion or left heart failure). When it reaches the right ventricle, it is called right ventricular failure (right heart failure). When the fault reaches the right and left hearts, it is called global heart failure.

It is a disease (The disease is a change in the functions or health of a living organism, animal, or plant.) It can be serious, pose a vital risk, and very often be a hindrance. The European Society for Cardiology (Cardiology is the medical specialty that examines the heart and its diseases. The doctor who takes care of it is called a cardiologist. In the broader sense …) and the Association for Heart Failure have an information page with activities and practical advice designed for patients, families and caregivers.

Epidemiology

It is a common disease that occurs every year (A year is a unit of time that expresses the length of time between two events of an event related to the revolution of the earth around the sun.) One to five people per thousand in the countries (Das Land comes from the Latin pagus, which denotes a territorial and tribal subdivision of limited extent (on the order of a few hundred km², a subdivision of …) as industrialized, everything (the whole as a whole of what exists is often understood) interpreted as the world or the universe.) Age combined with a prevalence of three to twenty per thousand. The one-year survival in all stages combined is 65%.

The mean age of onset is 73.5 years; 2/3 of the patients are over 70 years old.

Almost 5 million people in the US have heart failure with an annual incidence of 500,000. 12 to 15 million visits per year and 6.5 million hospital stays are due to it.

In France, the number rose (The concept of number in linguistics is discussed in the article “Grammatical Number”.) The number of heart failure rose to 500,000 in 2001, with 120,000 new cases occurring each year. The incidence drops from 4 per thousand in men and 3 per thousand in women between the ages of 55 and 64 to 50 per thousand in men and 85 per thousand in women between the ages of 85 and 94 years. There are 3.5 million consultations and 150,000 hospitalizations for heart failure per year with an average duration (The average is a statistical measure that characterizes the elements of a series of sets: it expresses the size each member would be of the whole if they would all be identical without changing …) of 11 days of stay (the day or day is the interval between sunrise and sunset; it is the period between two nights during which the sun’s rays illuminate the sky. Its beginning ( Compared to …) More than 32,000 deaths per year are due to heart failure. Heart failure costs account for over 1% of total medical expenses.

Five-year survival is similar to that of breast and bladder cancer (the bladder is the organ of the urinary system, the function of which is to take in the terminal urine produced by the kidneys and then hold it in front of it …), large intestine (the large intestine, also ” Called the large intestine “, it runs from the appendix to the rectum and forms the terminal part of the intestine that belongs to the digestive system. It follows the ileum at the level of the valve …), the ovary, the prostate (the prostate is a large gland in the male Genital system. Their main function is to secrete and store fluids …). However, mortality rates have improved, thanks in particular to better support (payload) that represents what is actually being transported by a particular means of transport and what leads to a …) Drug (enzyme inhibitor (an enzyme is a molecule (protein or RNA in the Case of ribozymes), which makes it possible to lower the energy of activation of a reaction and …) of conversion and beta blockers).

Effective treatments have drastically reduced post-mortality (Le Post is a French news site run by the editorial staff and internet user information.) Infarct (a heart attack is defined by sudden death and death massive number of cells (irreversible necrosis of part of an organ ), associated with a deficiency …), which mechanically increases the number of patients with coronary heart failure; The increase in life expectancy (life is the name 🙂 has also led to an increase in heart failure: in a few decades heart failure has become a major public health problem (Public Health) can be defined in several ways, in fact it can be defined as “the study on the one hand by …) be presented ..