Serasa Limpa Name launched to settle R $ 50 debts

As many consumers prepare for Black Friday 2020, Serasa this week announced its 26th edition of “Feirão Limpa Nome”. According to the company, over 10 million debts can be paid for just R $ 50.

In some cases, consumers may find deals with discounts of up to 99%, with the expectation that up to 64 million people will be considered with renegotiating their debts. These are the participating companies:

Itaú, Banco do Brasil, Recovery, Claro, Nextel, Santander, Vivo, Casas Bahia, Ponto Frio, Renner, Riachuelo, Pernambucanas, Avon, Bradesco, Carrefour, Porto Seguro, Assets, Oi, Itapeva, Anhanguera, Sky, Credsystem, Banco BMG, Digio, Zema, Crefisa, Casas Bahia, Ponto Frio, Ipanema, Unopar, Hoepers, Tricard, Tribanco, Di Santinni, Calcard, Trust, Algar, Unic, Fame, Pythagoras, Sorocard, Uniderp, Unime, Hipercard, Conect Car, Porto Seguro, Elmo, Tenda, Energisa, Cetelem, Havan, Elmo, Crefisa, Havan, MGW Assets, Energisa, Four Seasons, CPFL, RGE, Light, Our Home, New World, Koerich, Kredilg and Cemig.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Giresse Contini, Director of Marketing and Digital Channels at Serasa, stressed that this is a great opportunity for those who need to renegotiate their debts:

This Feirão is very special, because of all the scenario that we went through. The big goal is to help the greatest number of Brazilians to regularize their financial situation, to erase their names and to get back to credit. That is why we will spare no effort to enable such actions with our partners and allow millions of people to settle their debts for only R $ 50.00.

The “Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome” is scheduled to take place between November 3 and 30, and renegotiation can be done through the company’s digital channels. To participate, simply follow the path below:

Go to the official website or download the app on your mobile phone; enter the CPF and complete a brief registration. With this it is possible to use the services with the guarantee that only you have access to your data. Consumers can also settle their financial debts through WhatsApp, by calling: (11) 98870-7025 or by calling 0800 591 1222

Upon entering the platform, all consumer financial information will already appear on the screen, properly explained, including any debts you may have. If you want to know the payment terms offered, all you have to do is click to be taken to a new page, where you will be presented with the most varied options for renegotiating each debt.

After choosing one of the value options, simply choose whether it will be in cash or in installments, and the best expiration date.

The Serasa platform generates one or more slips, depending on the chosen payment method, already with the chosen due date. With the boleto, the consumer can choose to pay the banking application in which he has an account.