Green light for the EU treaty for the corona vaccine

Biontech and Pfizer’s corona vaccine is the pandemic’s great hope. Brussels has now officially approved the delivery contract. In Germany, people reflect on the practical flow of vaccinations.

Brussels (dpa) – The European Union can buy up to 300 million doses of the promising corona vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer. The European Commission officially approved the framework agreement with the two companies on Wednesday, as European circles confirmed.

Germany and other EU countries have the right to purchase rights for the vaccine as soon as it receives its approval. When the time comes, it’s open.

The EU treaty provides for the purchase of 200 million doses of vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer and the option of 100 million more. According to an EU agreement, future vaccines will be distributed according to the size of the population. According to this, Germany can count on just under a fifth of the amount of this framework agreement – mathematically up to 57 million units. Health Minister Jens Spahn, however, expressed hope of receiving up to 100 million doses of the vaccine.

The European Commission has also entered into similar framework agreements with three other vaccine manufacturers – with Johnson & Johnson, Astrazeneca and Sanofi-GSK. They too have promising vaccine candidates. Biontech and Pfizer were the first Western manufacturers to present promising data from their clinical trials on Monday.

But none of the manufacturers have yet been approved for the European market. This should be requested from the EMA Medicines Agency as soon as sufficient data from clinical trials are available.