The PlayStation 5 does not support 1440p resolution, but can receive on demand

Just one day before the PlayStation 5 launched in select markets, Sony Interactive Entertainment Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino has confirmed that the next-gen console only supports 1080p (Full HD) and 4K resolutions. (Ultra). HD), without the ability to run games at an intermediate resolution of 1440p.

Indeed, Sony has chosen to give priority to TV resolutions for the PS5, which go from Full HD to 4K, when it is easier to find monitors in 2K quality that would not be a major goal of the company. ‘business.

Hardware engineering leader Sony Masayasy Ito revealed that this isn’t a technical limitation (and it couldn’t be, as it supports higher resolution), but that the Support for 1440p could be added in the future “if there is sufficient demand” for such.

Sony’s bet is different from Microsoft, as the Xbox Series X, the most powerful of the generation, will allow games to run at 1080p, 1440p and 4K depending on the title and the developer’s decision. The smallest and cheapest Xbox Series S of the generation will run games at 1080p and 1440p, without 4K support.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on Thursday, November 12 in Australia, Canada, South Korea, the United States, Japan, Mexico and New Zealand. The console arrives a week later, on November 19, worldwide, including Brazil.

Here, the official price of the PS5 has gone down after the IPI dropped, and now it has suggested prices of R $ 4,199 for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and R $ 4,699 for the common PlayStation 5, with disc entry. .