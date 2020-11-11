the gang that DiCaprio used to hook women up

The world was his. In 1998, right after the smash hit of “Titanic,” it seemed like everything DiCaprio played had turned into a blockbuster. Just one question: what’s next for the new Hollywood star?

Celebrities hung out on the red carpet for the premiere of “The Man in the Iron Mask”. Protagonist: Leo. Only the actor – who was 24 at the time – was less interested in the film and much more in women. Him and his entourage.

One woman in particular caught the attention of DiCaprio and his friend and actor Jay Ferguson. Actor’s Image Manager Karen Tenzler walked the red carpet to give a message to Elizabeth Berkley – actress of “Salvo Pelo Gongo” and “Showgirls”. “Jay and Leo are crazy about you and want you to come party with them after this.” Without Roger [Wilson]. “

Roger was, of course, Berkley’s boyfriend, also an actor. She declined the invitation and for days received dozens of pushy phone calls from Ferguson and Tenzler. That’s when Roger lost his patience, picked up the phone, and left his own message: “Look Jay, I know you’re having a good time and the city is yours – but this part of town isn’t. is not.”

Unaccustomed to hearing the word no, DiCaprio’s entourage exploded. On the phone, Jay confronted Wilson, “Fuck you, motherfucker. We call whoever we want and if you don’t like it why don’t you come and tell us to our face? “. Wilson got into a cab and pulled up right outside Cuba’s famous Asia restaurant.

Inside, it meandered through customers until it reached the table of DiCaprio and his group of friends. The discussion escalated and the owners invited everyone to take their problems to the streets. “Let’s finish it,” says DiCaprio. What happened beyond the gate has been the subject of much speculation.

New York night was theirs

The best version will be that of Nancy Jo Sales, a journalist author of the famous play “Leo, the prince of the city”, who without revealing any names, implicitly designates DiCaprio as the man who beat Wilson by the throat as soon as they walked down the street.

No one has been able to say with absolute certainty, but all reactions point to Leo being behind the attack. Even Wilson didn’t see him, but he said all the boys were looking at someone, “They took him back to the hotel. I never saw the child again ”. After the coup, the group will have shouted that “this cannot happen”. Such protection could have only one objective: the great fame among them, who had everything to lose.

In fact, DiCaprio wasn’t the only one with something to lose. Since he was a child, he has surrounded himself with friends who have made actors among the children who insisted on seeing each other again, cast after cast. As soon as one of them reached the status of world celebrity, the entourage began to serve as a sort of protective shield: they were revelers; bodyguard; confidants.

And what does a group of rich, ambitious kids do in their early 20s? They drink, fight and chase the girls. It was also Nancy Jo Sales who discovered the name by which the group was known during a busy New York party: Pussy Posse.

The kids of the cinema

It was between the castings, in the 1990s, that DiCaprio became the best friend of Tobey Maguire. Despite the friendship, rivalry was also present. They made bets on who would be the first to truly step into Hollywood, and ahead of the pack, DiCaprio already was.

The circle has grown. They were, for the most part, unknown names, to which a few small roles were guaranteed. The list has grown. The duo were joined by actors Jay Ferguson, Lukas Haas and Kevin Connolly, rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest, illusionist David Blaine and director Harmony Korine.

Tobey Maguire and DiCaprio became friends at age 12

Beyond castings, they’ve done everything their growing fame allowed them to do: sneak behind the scenes at Victoria’s Secret parties, throw wild parties in Las Vegas and create trouble everywhere. Especially with women, almost always models, always beautiful. That’s how they got their name.

The Hollywood environment has become difficult to navigate for a group of loud kids with aspirations in the industry. In any corner they could meet a producer, a director and the slightest mistake could put their careers in jeopardy.

The solution was found by DiCaprio, who was born and raised in Los Angeles: he fell in love with New York during the recording of “The Basketball Diaries” and there was no risk of being scratched. of a movie because of any game. . They took the money and the bags and went to the east coast.

In Leo’s shadow

None of them had ever imagined that one of the children in the group could become an international star overnight. But that’s what happened with “Titanic”. Suddenly, DiCaprio was the only guy recognized among the Pussy Posse. And, of course, friends gravitated to you.

Many have stopped attending the castings. His daily life was only one: accompanying Leo everywhere. Paris, Las Vegas, a coffee break. They did whatever he needed to do, and along the way, took in all the luxuries a Hollywood star has in store for him. In return, they guaranteed absolute loyalty and a safety net that few celebrities enjoyed.

Leo was the star of the group

From strip club to strip club, party to party, the group’s voracious appetite for women was well known. DiCaprio was protected and in return his companions lacked nothing. Only Tobey Maguire has really managed to compose a comparable career as an actor.

“They are excited about the possibility of protecting Leo. They are always ready to scream and hit, ”admitted a paparazzi in Sales’s room.

The mistake that almost destroyed them

In the mind of the group, there was nothing they could do. And that’s why they decided to make their own movie. An amateur production, recorded in a single day. A decision they would regret.

“Stop looking at me like that.” Look, I’m throwing you a bottle, you bitch, ”DiCaprio shouts at one point to a young woman already in tears. It was just one of the scenes from “Don’s Plum”, which is no more than an hour and a half of improvisation among the members of Pussy Posse. And, inadvertently, they filmed what they did in their daily lives.

The production written and performed by the group was so shocking that as soon as officers saw it, the alarms sounded. None of them had big ambitions except for two names: DiCaprio and Maguire.

Tobey would have to wait four years to shine as Spider-Man, but he had a legitimate hope of winning roles that, in this way, could be threatened. DiCaprio was Hollywood’s darling. Disclosure of the film – which was set to debut at the Sundance Film Festival – had to be stopped before it ruined their image.

DiCaprio was already a strong name in the industry. With the help of a team of lawyers, he exerted any influence on the studios to prevent disclosure. Don’s Plum producer David Stutman found himself unable to promote or even show the film, which was banned from the North American tour.

Travel and adventure continued, but became increasingly rare. At 46, DiCaprio lost his almost adolescent naivety, while still surrounding himself with the same type of women: all young, all models and still under 25.

Tobey Maguire is now a married man with two children and a stable, albeit unproductive, career in Hollywood. Jay Ferguson got married and is also a father of three. Ethan Suplee has four. David Blaine is also engaged.

Still, it may be too early to decree the end of Pussy Posse. The 90s are already here and the group seems to have had a makeover. In 2013, they were taken on the Los Angeles night of the “Wolf of Wall Street” Oscar. And between bottles of champagne and beautiful women, he heard himself shout: “Wolf Pack, Wolf Pack!”.