Central Venous Catheter Market 2019 Key Players Analysis, Business Growth, Regional Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2024

A central venous catheter, also called a central line, is a long, thin, flexible tube used to give medicines, fluids, nutrients, or blood products over a long period of time, usually several weeks or more. A catheter is often inserted in the arm or chest through the skin into a large vein. The catheter is threaded through this vein until it reaches a large vein near the heart.

According to this study, over the next five years the Central Venous Catheter market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 930 million by 2024, from US$ 810 million in 2019.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

In the last several years, global market of Central Venous Catheter developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.88%. In 2017, global revenue of Central Venous Catheter is nearly 780 USD; the actual sales are about 39961 K Units. The classification of Central Venous Catheter includes Single-lumen, Double-lumen, Triple-lumen and others, and the proportion of Single-lumen in 2017 is about 43.4%.

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Central Venous Catheter business. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Central Venous Catheter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Teleflex

Edwards Lifesciences

Braun

BD

Baihe Medical

Cook Medical

Lepu Medical

Smith Medical

TuoRen

SCW MEDICATH

This study considers the Central Venous Catheter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Single-lumen

Double-lumen

Triple-lumen

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Jugular Vein

Subclavian Vein

Femoral Vein

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Central Venous Catheter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Central Venous Catheter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Central Venous Catheter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Central Venous Catheter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Central Venous Catheter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

