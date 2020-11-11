Galaxy Note 20 and 20 Ultra users receive the third beta of One UI 3.0

Owners of Samsung’s recent flagships, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, have started receiving the third public beta of One UI 3.0 – Samsung’s custom interface based on Google’s Android 11.

The update began to be released for users registered in the Samsung Beta program in Germany and India the day after the South Korean released the same update for another of its top-of-the-range Galaxy S20. .

Samsung has reported that the update – which comes under version number N98xxXXU1ZTK7 – will feature several bug fixes, with a changelog similar to the one we saw yesterday, November 10, with the Galaxy S20. In addition, the latest beta of One UI also brings the November security package from Google to the company’s mobile phones.

So far, however, there is no prediction for the release of the third beta of One UI 3.0 for those enrolled in the program in other countries.

Samsung has also announced plans to expand testing with One UI 3.0 on other of its devices, which include the latest generation flagship and the company’s foldable phones.