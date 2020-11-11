Rashford puts pressure on Prime Minister Johnson

London (AP) – Marcus Rashford 2, Boris Johnson 0. For the second time, the English footballer pushed the British Prime Minister to give in.

Johnson even called Rashford personally over the weekend to tell him that his government was planning to invest £ 170million to help families in need with free school meals and vouchers for groceries and school bills. heating during winter. Rashford had advocated it tenaciously for weeks.

As early as the summer, the Manchester United striker had obtained an open letter to British MPs indicating that children from needy families receive meal vouchers and aid packages during school holidays. The government had wanted to stop this aid, which had been launched during the exit restrictions linked to the crown. Eventually, she gave in to the insistence and public pressure from Rashford, 23.

It was the same this time. “I had a good conversation with the Prime Minister,” Rashford said after Johnson’s call, “and I very much welcome the steps being taken in the fight against child poverty in Britain.” Manchester United had just won 3-1 against Everton. The forward was probably even more excited about the Johnson news than the away win.

And so is Rashford: after his success, he tried to get Tory Johnson to save face. “The intentions that the government has shown today are only positive, and this must also be recognized,” said the professional footballer. The lives of 1.7 million children in the UK will improve over the next twelve months.

Unlike many of his Premier League colleagues, who post funny videos on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, flaunt fast cars and have their PR team post irrelevant motivational sayings, Rashford himself dislikes not be the center of attention. For a long time, the local group of Man-United preferred to focus on social media over social engagement.

When Marcus Rashford speaks, it’s always thoughtful and often serious. And he knows what he’s talking about. As a footballer he became a millionaire, but he grew up in difficult circumstances with four siblings, his single mother. Her family relied on meal vouchers. “I don’t want a child to go through what I’ve been through,” Rashford said. “And no parent should go through what my mother went through.”

A few weeks ago, Queen Elizabeth II awarded him the Order of the British Empire for his commitment. Rashford then announced that he would continue to fight intensely for the good cause. During this time, he is not only one of the most popular footballers but also one of the most influential footballers on the island. The one who can even get Boris Johnson to change course.