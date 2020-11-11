Hong Kong opponents want to leave Parliament

On instruction from Beijing, the Hong Kong government withdrew four parliamentarians from their seats. They are accused of “threatening national security”. In protest, members of the democratic camp announced their resignation.

Hong Kong (AP) – In protest against the expulsion of four members of the Hong Kong parliament, members of the democratic camp have announced their resignation.

As the Hong Kong newspaper “South China Morning Post” reported on Wednesday, the opposition will resign. At the beginning, we did not know how many deputies there were. Shortly before, the Hong Kong government announced that four opposition politicians had been kicked out of the Chinese Special Administrative Region parliament.

China’s state-run news agency Xinhua previously released a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. According to this, Hong Kong MPs can now be removed from their seats without a court order under certain conditions – whether they advocate Hong Kong independence, participate in activities that endanger national security or assist foreign forces. to meddle in internal affairs.