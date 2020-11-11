Johnny Depp’s replacement for “Fantastic Monsters 3” is already chosen

The protagonist of “Hannibal”, Mads Mikkelsen, is the chosen actor.

Johnny Depp far from the role.

Warner Bros. has already found a new actor to take on the role of Grindelwald, who was in charge of Johnny Depp in the first two films of “Fantastic Monsters”, the “Harry Potter” spin-off. Deadline magazine declares that Mads Mikkelsen is the chosen one and that negotiations are already well underway.

The Danish actor, protagonist of the series “Hannibal”, has a very diverse background. Interestingly, he spanned other cinematic universes that were synonymous with box office success. He was in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, also entered Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” and faced James Bond in “007: Casino Royale”.

After the end of the “Harry Potter” saga, it was in 2016 that fans were able to return to the magical universe created by JK Rowling, with the spin-off “Fantastic Monsters and Where to Find Them”. It was a success and resulted in a second film, released in 2018. The third is now on its way, although it has been postponed until summer 2022. The main reason for the postponement is that Johnny Depp is gone.

Depp, accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard, recently lost a court case in which he accused the British newspaper “The Sun” of defamation. Shortly after the sentence, the actor left “Fantastic Beasts” revealing that he had done it at the behest of Warner Bros. “Warner Bros. he asked me to step down from my role as Grindelwald and I respected and accepted the request,” he said.