Low wages are particularly prevalent in East Germany

Düsseldorf (dpa) – Low wages are still much more prevalent in East Germany than in the West of the Federal Republic.

Almost one in three employees in East Germany works for little money, in the West, by contrast, only a good fifth receive a low salary, the Institute for Work and Qualifications reported on Wednesday ( IAQ) from the University of Duisburg-Essen.

Low wages are hourly wages less than two-thirds of the median wage. In Germany, this threshold was 11.21 euros gross per hour in 2018, as QAI scientists reported. The minimum wage is currently only 9.35 euros an hour.

The IAG reported that the differences between federal states in terms of the proportion of low wages were huge. In Hamburg the proportion is “only” 10.7%, in Baden-Württemberg it is only 15.4%. In Thuringia, however, 34.1 percent of employees received low wages, in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 33.9 percent, in Saxony-Anhalt 32.9 percent, in Saxony 32.5 percent and in Brandenburg. 31.1 percent of employees. Germany’s low-wage sector is one of the largest in the EU, the scientists stressed.