International

Chrome testing option that makes it easier to access the voice search button

rej November 11, 2020

When testing a native scrolling screenshot option, Chrome should also get another major improvement soon. This is because the folks at XDA found out that the Google team is working to change the voice search in the browser.

The novelty was discovered at the beginning of the year, but only now can it be activated by the beta public. Thus, the voice search button will now always be fixed on the toolbar, which is at the top of the page.

The option to activate the tool is already in Chrome’s beta settings. Apparently, the feature is already working well.

See below that the microphone button is now permanently on top:

In addition to making voice search easier, the new button should trigger the Google Assistant interface instead of the old voice tool. For now, the novelty is only available in Chrome Canary.

Anyway, considering that the novelty is already in the final stages of development, it should not be long before all browser users receive the stable functionality.

What did you think of the small change? Is it useful? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

rej

Related Articles

October 28, 2020
8

Global Continuous Silicon Carbide Fibers Market Revenue Strategy 2020: NGS Advanced Fibers, Ube Industries, Nippon Carbon, Volzhsky Abrasive Works, etc.

October 28, 2020
6

Polyamide Market Is Expected To Rise To An Estimated Value Of USD 40.1 Billion By 2026 | Major Giants – Honeywell International Inc, Koch Industries,Huntsman International LLC

November 11, 2020
2

Impact of Covid-19 on Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market 2020-2028 – Multisorb Technologies, Amcor limited, Bemis, Timestrip PLC, M&G USA Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, etc.

November 6, 2020
1

Biopesticides Market: Forecast Says Healthy Pick Up In Cagr By To 2027 | Emerging Players – BASF SE, Bayer AG, Certis USA L.L.C., Novozymes

Close