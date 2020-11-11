Chrome testing option that makes it easier to access the voice search button

When testing a native scrolling screenshot option, Chrome should also get another major improvement soon. This is because the folks at XDA found out that the Google team is working to change the voice search in the browser.

The novelty was discovered at the beginning of the year, but only now can it be activated by the beta public. Thus, the voice search button will now always be fixed on the toolbar, which is at the top of the page.

The option to activate the tool is already in Chrome’s beta settings. Apparently, the feature is already working well.

See below that the microphone button is now permanently on top:

In addition to making voice search easier, the new button should trigger the Google Assistant interface instead of the old voice tool. For now, the novelty is only available in Chrome Canary.

Anyway, considering that the novelty is already in the final stages of development, it should not be long before all browser users receive the stable functionality.

What did you think of the small change? Is it useful? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.