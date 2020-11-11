HarmonyOS: Midea launches a range of products connected to the Huawei system

Despite the apparent intention of the United States to loosen all restrictions against Huawei in the smartphone market, the Chinese giant continues to work to become self-sufficient in the segment. This means continuing to develop the new HarmonyOS.

This week, the Chinese manufacturer confirmed that the first beta version of the smartphone system should be released in December. Meanwhile, Huawei continues to deploy its software in smart and connected products.

Today (11) Midea released a series of new devices that already use HarmonyOS. The novelty has caught the attention of the Chinese market, since the manufacturer can be an important ally of Huawei.

HarmonyOS is now present in water heaters, dishwashers, stoves, air conditioners and other products developed by Midea.

Midea also points out that HarmonyOS offers users three major improvements in the connected home environment:

All the products allow quick and easy connection, as the WiFi recognition process is faster. Additionally, the devices can display real-time information on the user’s smartphone screen. Finally, customer service can be triggered easily with a button on the Midea app.

At this time, we don’t know if the new domestic products will be sold outside of China with HarmonyOS. Either way, the company has become the first manufacturer partner to jump into Huawei’s proprietary platform, which may eventually attract other Chinese companies.