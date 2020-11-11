Hong Kong expels four opposition members from parliament

On instruction from Beijing, the Hong Kong government withdrew four parliamentarians from their seats. They are accused of “threatening national security”. Hong Kong MPs can lose their seats without a court ruling if they support Hong Kong independence.

Hong Kong (AP) – Hong Kong has kicked out four democratic opposition politicians from the Special Administrative Region parliament. The Hong Kong government has announced that Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki, Dennis Kwok and Kenneth Leung have been removed from their posts following a Beijing decision on Wednesday.

Shortly before, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua published a ruling by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress that Hong Kong MPs could be stripped of their seats without a court order if they advocate independence. of Hong Kong, engage in activities that endanger national security or if foreign forces are involved. would help to meddle in internal affairs.

The four politicians now excluded had already been excluded from the legislative elections in September. However, this was later canceled and postponed until next year. In the run-up to the decision to expel MPs, an alliance of 19 Democratic MPs on Monday threatened to withdraw from parliament as well.

As the Hong Kong newspaper “South China Morning Post” reported, the four MPs had participated in so-called obstructionists. Continuous inquiries prevent a vote on a bill.

China passed a controversial Hong Kong security law in late June. It is directed against activities that China regards as subversive, separatist or terrorist. It is the largest encroachment on Hong Kong’s autonomy to date and gives China extensive state security powers.