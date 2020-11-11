Apple M1 processor, everything you need to know

Thanks to the M1 announcement, Apple’s most recent event is likely the most important of the year. This “homemade” chip isn’t just a processor. It “initiates” a change of course by the manufacturer. Now the giant is taking control of the performance of its computers. Explanation.

Apple has just announced its first “internal” processor designed for the mechanics of Mac computers. According to the giant, this solution now offers the best performance than any other PC processor.

Clearly, whether it is Intel or AMD, the progress would be considerable. However, we have to remain cautious as Apple is positioned in the segment of low-consumption chips.

The Apple M1, as it is called, benefits from an engraving at 5 nm and contains 16 billion transistors. The giant does not hesitate to speak of revolution. On this subject, Johny Srouji, Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies at Apple, specifies

“There has never been a chip like M1, our revolutionary SoC for the Mac. It builds on more than a decade of industry-leading chips for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. It heralds a whole new era for the Mac. When it comes to performance, the M1 has the world’s fastest CPU core, the world’s fastest iGPU graphics performance available on a PC, and incredible machine learning performance with the Apple Neural Engine. With this unique combination of outstanding performance, powerful functionality and incredible efficiency, the M1 is by far the best chip we have ever developed. “

The Apple M1 is a physical 8-core processor.

It is equipped with four high-performance cores and four high-performance cores. This duo makes it possible to offer an optimized consumption performance ratio.

About him explains Apple

“Four performance cores

Our high-performance core is the world’s fastest CPU core for a chip with low power consumption. And the M1 chip sets up four that combine their efforts to bring you a phenomenal boost in performance. Spend less time compiling in Xcode. Record, mix, and master professional-quality music in Logic Pro with dozens of tracks, plug-ins, and virtual instruments. Create stunning images in Adobe Lightroom with unprecedented speed and responsiveness.

Four high-energy cores

The four energy-efficient cores offer excellent performance for everyday tasks and use ten times less power. They can handle all small tasks efficiently, and allow high-performance cores to focus on the heaviest workloads. “

It can also work together to increase the performance of multiple threads.

Apple M1 processor, a few numbers

In numbers, Apple announces that it will multiply CPU performance by 3.5 compared to previous Macs and GPU (graphics) performance by 6.

Apple adds

“M1 contains Apple’s most advanced GPU. It provides years of analysis of Mac apps, including everyday apps and tough pro workloads. With top performance and incredible efficiency, the GPU in M1 is in a class of its own. With eight powerful cores that can run nearly 25,000 threads concurrently, the GPU can easily handle the most demanding tasks, from smoothly playing multiple 4K video streams to rendering complex 3D scenes. With 2.6 teraflops throughput, the M1 has the world’s fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer. “

Autonomy on their side made a leap forward with almost doubled time. The M1 has hardware cabling for AES encryption and is also equipped with an integrated multimedia coding and decoding engine. Finally, a Thunderbolt controller with support for USB 4 is also in the game.

The new M1 chip is available for the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the new Mac mini.