iPhone SE 2021: Apple could delay launch of new device, says Kuo

Although the pandemic hampered Apple’s plans and delayed the launch of the iPhone 12 family, the Cupertino-based company was able to showcase its new products. Yesterday (10), all the rumors were confirmed with the announcement of the first Macs with an ARM processor.

Now, after the latest Apple event, the market is starting to study the company’s plans for 2021. According to the famous and reliable Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple does not intend to present a new iPhone SE in the first half of next year. .

As much as multiple sources in the market say Apple is planning to launch a new iPhone SE, Kuo says the company is still focused on sales of the iPhone 12 line.

Kuo also notes that Apple has yet to organize its supply chain, as the company has struggled to maintain a good sales flow in some markets.

Therefore, the launch of an iPhone SE is basically ruled out. On the other hand, Kuo notes that Apple has broadened the diversification of its production line and encouraged competition among suppliers.

An example of this can be seen in the case of Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) from Taiwan. For Kuo, the company’s revenue has fallen as Largan and Semco now ship more wide-angle lenses to Apple.

The situation could get even worse for GSEO with the launch of the iPhone 13 line. As usual, Apple did not comment on Kuo’s report. Thus, we stress that everything should be viewed with some caution.