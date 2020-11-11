Stuttgart (dpa) – After goalkeeper Johannes Bitter, another national handball player tested positive for Corona. The player is currently in domestic isolation, the German Handball Federation (DHB) did not name a name in his post.

He has already undergone a second test, the result of which is expected on Wednesday. The Handball Bundesliga (HBL) reacted regardless of this second test result and, as a precaution, canceled the match initially scheduled for Wednesday evening between SG Flensburg-Handewitt and MT Melsungen. It should be dialed at a later date. Both clubs had posted players for the German national team.

Corona cases in the national team can affect the rest of the Bundesliga game plan as well. The other four Wednesday games are scheduled to take place according to the HBL. However, whether the matches scheduled for Thursday can all be played as planned, that depends, according to HBL, on the test results of other German national players, which are not yet available.

The DHB selection had disputed the qualification for the European Championship in Estonia on Sunday afternoon. Subsequently, the result of the positive Bitter test became known for the first time. There is now another positive crown case following the return from Tallinn.