There is a new mural in Gaia which is a tribute to medical professionals

It is a creation of Monsieur Dheo, street artist from Porto, who decided to pay this tribute.

A creation of M. Dheo.

Art is a message. And during a pandemic, this message is important. Mr. Dheo, Portuguese street artist, paid tribute to those who are on the front line in the fight against Covid-19. He did this on a mural in Vila Nova de Gaia which was celebrated.

It was on Sunday, November 9 that Mr. Dheo himself reported on his creation on his Instagram account. The mural shows a nurse with a staff, striking the new coronavirus.

Accompanying the image, the street artist explained the motivation, recalling the figures of the pandemic in Portugal and also the 7 € per hour that nurses receive. On the wall is Sofia, “nurse at the hospital of S. João”, in Porto.

“Nurse Sofia was infected in March with Covid-19, not in a restaurant or bar, not while socializing with friends or at a cultural or sporting event, but while performing her duties at the hospital in S. João in Porto. Nurse Sofia was not fortunate enough to be asymptomatic, she was infected for two months and had to face long and hard weeks to recover to all her abilities ”, we can read.

The day she unveiled the mural, continues Mr. Dheo, the nurse is again “in the Covid-19 and the medical units, but dressed in a blue uniform, always on the side of those who care and help others so often borderline in exhaustion, skipping the basics so often that we – on this side – take for granted every day. ”

This Sofia, he explains, is like many other “Sofias” who, in the country, have fought Covid-19. It is his “sincere tribute to all health professionals”.

Nurse Sofia, like so many other Sofias, will be doing – this month alone and among others – seven 18-hour shifts in a row.

