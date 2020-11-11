One UI 3.0: Samsung expands testing to include Galaxy S10, Note 10, and foldable lines

Similar to the previous experience, South Korea will be the first country where users of the listed devices can sign up for the beta program.

Users in India, US and UK are expected to be the next to receive the One UI 3.0 test invitation.

Along with this, the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold2 5G also entered the testing schedule.

As of yet, Samsung has yet to release an official date for the software to be stably distributed across all devices. Despite everything, it is important to note that the South Korean manufacturer has worked with agility in the development of the new version of its interface.

(updated November 11, 2020, 5:48 a.m.)