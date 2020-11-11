Qualcomm may have gotten US license to sell chips to Huawei, rumor has it

After Qualcomm confirmed that it had already applied for a special license in the United States to resume chip sales from Huawei, rumors from China indicate that the company has been successful and can now negotiate with the Chinese giant again.

Indeed, Huawei fulfills two preconditions considered strategic by the US Department of Commerce. The first is the Honor sale. For those who do not remember, the manufacturer is selling its subsidiary and the conclusion of the case could take place this week.

The Digital China fund, in partnership with the Shenzhen government, is expected to buy Honor for around $ 15.2 billion. Interestingly, this should allow Qualcomm to restock Snapdragon processors for Huawei phones.

The second prerequisite had already been revealed previously. The US government has decided to ease sanctions against Huawei in relation to the global smartphone market. Thus, companies can even negotiate with the Chinese again.

However, all are prevented from selling pieces of telecommunications equipment or other chips intended for the 5G segment. This led to Samsung, Sony and other manufacturers also getting permission to resume their relationship with Huawei.

However, the Chinese manufacturer has so far not officially commented on the matter. Qualcomm remains silent. Therefore, we stress that everything should always be seen as just a market rumor.