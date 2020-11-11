Windows 10 patch Tuesday for November 2020 has begun review

New Windows 10 cumulative updates will be released on Patch Tuesday in November 2020. Microsoft is making fixes that primarily focus on security.

Like every Tuesday of the month, Microsoft offers excellent maintenance of its software ecosystem. This also applies to the Windows 10 operating system. A new set of cumulative updates is being rolled out to improve security. All versions of Windows 10 are affected, but only the latest versions of the Home and Pro editions are supported.

The latest version is the October 2020 update. Deployment is ongoing. Note that this isn’t the only update since May 2020. General availability has not yet been announced.

Windows 10 and Patch Tuesday for November 2020

To get back to today’s Patch Tuesday, several “KB” are born, the details of which are listed here.

One of the good news is about the contents of all this little world. In general, it’s rather easy for a patch Tuesday. We find a small number of security improvements.

They target several components of the operating system. Redmond mentions in detail the Microsoft Scripting Engine, the Microsoft Graphics component, Windows Input and Composition, the Windows Wallet Service, and the Windows Kernel.

Most of these new features have a single problem. It’s not new. Inherited from older versions, it affects system and user certificates. They will likely be lost after upgrading to a new version of Windows 10.

At the moment there is no solution. The only solution is to roll back to the previous version of Windows 10 if that option is still available.

At the moment we are not aware of any particular problems. These new cumulative updates appear to have installed correctly. As always, we need to be careful as Windows maintenance history shows errors are possible. Therefore, it will take patience to know that your deployment has only just begun.