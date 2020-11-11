More children are starting school again

752,700 school leavers started school last year. An impressive number and 2.6 percent more than the previous year. The largest percentage increases were recorded in Bremen and Lower Saxony, each with 8.2%.

Wiesbaden (dpa) – During the current school year more children have started school again in Germany. With 752,700 beginning students, the number was 2.6% higher than the previous year, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Wednesday after preliminary results.

“The increase in the number of school enrollments observed since the 2016/2017 school year continues”, report the statisticians. School enrollment has increased in all federal states. The largest percentage increases were recorded in Bremen and Lower Saxony, each with 8.2%.

“The sharp increase in school enrollment is due to demographic change,” Wiesbaden said: At the end of 2019, there were a total of 2.6 percent of children over the relevant school age in the whole country than the previous year.

“One of the reasons for the overall increase in school enrollment is probably the increase in immigration in recent years,” said the statisticians: the number of children aged five to seven of foreign nationality has increased by 10 , 0%, those of German nationality 1.6%.