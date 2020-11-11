International

More children are starting school again |

rej November 11, 2020

752,700 school leavers started school last year. An impressive number and 2.6 percent more than the previous year. The largest percentage increases were recorded in Bremen and Lower Saxony, each with 8.2%.

Wiesbaden (dpa) – During the current school year more children have started school again in Germany. With 752,700 beginning students, the number was 2.6% higher than the previous year, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Wednesday after preliminary results.

“The increase in the number of school enrollments observed since the 2016/2017 school year continues”, report the statisticians. School enrollment has increased in all federal states. The largest percentage increases were recorded in Bremen and Lower Saxony, each with 8.2%.

“The sharp increase in school enrollment is due to demographic change,” Wiesbaden said: At the end of 2019, there were a total of 2.6 percent of children over the relevant school age in the whole country than the previous year.

“One of the reasons for the overall increase in school enrollment is probably the increase in immigration in recent years,” said the statisticians: the number of children aged five to seven of foreign nationality has increased by 10 , 0%, those of German nationality 1.6%.

rej

Related Articles

Antivirals Market
November 9, 2020
12

Antivirals Market Latest Trends, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Forecast by 2027 – Novartis AG, Mylan N.V, Merck & Co. Inc., Broad Institute

November 8, 2020
0

Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2026 – LVI Low Vision International, VFO, BAUM Retec AG, HumanWare Group, American Thermoform, Nippon Telesoft, and more

October 9, 2020
10

Agricultural Sprayers Market Is Expected To Grow At A Growth Rate Of 7.30% In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2027 | Major Giants – Bucher Industries AG, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

October 22, 2020
0

Coronavirus Impact Editon of Feed Grade Vitamin A Market Research Study 2020 Future Development, Top Manufacturers, Technological Advancement, Share, Size and Forecast DSM, BASF, Zhejiang NHU, Adisseo, Zhejiang Medicine

Close