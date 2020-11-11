Quarantine with robots: the return of table tennis to China

Weihai (dpa) – A small training partner was available to Dimitrij Ovtcharov even during his strict quarantine in China. The organizers of the World Cup in Weihai put a real ping-pong table with a robot ball in the hotel room for the players.

But otherwise? Food was served three times a day. Hotel employees walk around in full suits. And if a player had thought about leaving their room during the first days of quarantine, they would have been immediately caught on surveillance cameras in the hotel hallway and excluded from the tournament.

“The conditions are anything but a picnic,” said Ovtcharov of the German news agency. But here’s what the rules look like, according to which he and his national team colleague Patrick Franziska prepared for their first international competition after an eight-month hiatus from the coronavirus. After their arrival in China, they first went to quarantine in Shanghai and then on the Weihai site, from Friday to Sunday the Men’s World Cup will take place there in a strictly sealed tournament bubble. At least this week, the two and their national coach Jörg Roßkopf are allowed to train in small groups in the hall.

“First of all, we can’t wait to play again,” said Ovtcharov. “We also show our partners that sport still exists. Otherwise, they’ll think at some point: is Dima still playing? “

For its new start in China, the ITTF world association has chosen no tournament, but the World Cup. In terms of basic idea, it can be compared to the Confederation Cup in football, except that in table tennis it is almost as important as a World Cup.

Ovtcharov won the 2017 World Cup and then rose to number one in the world rankings. However, he also won the China Open in advance. This time it comes straight from a long break. “I’ve been training really well these weeks,” said the 32-year-old. “But I haven’t had an official competition since March. I have no feedback on my level of performance. It is a constellation that has never existed before. “

However, the long break doesn’t mean that nothing happened in table tennis during this time. Quite the contrary. Leading players like Ovtcharov and Timo Boll protested to the ITTF in September against the creation of this tournament bubble. The main point of their criticism was: If we are to play in China in November, we have to break contracts with our clubs during that time. It was only when clubs like German champions 1. FC Saarbrücken were granted permission to postpone their matches this month that the players agreed to take part in the World Cup and the final. from the ITTF next week. Only Boll did not make it to Weihai due to the consequences of a back injury.

“I understand the ITTF,” Ovtcharov said. “He’s pressed for time and he’s acting under pandemic conditions. But hope the communication will be better next time. “

Will that also work? A new series of tournaments dubbed “World Table Tennis” (WTT) is scheduled for 2021, “which should further develop table tennis in the sense of tennis and golf,” as Ovtcharov explains. These include four “Grand Smash” competitions, which follow the example of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments and promise players many more prizes than what previously existed on the “World Tour”.

The catch is there too: if the new series launches, it will ultimately come at the expense of club competitions, with which players have so far earned a large chunk of their money. “Clubs and leagues have a great tradition in table tennis,” said Ovtcharov. “Also, there would be hardly any time left for training if there was a multiple load from WTT, World Cup, European Championship, Olympics and club sports. All those involved should clarify this among themselves and not each one individually. “

The question of whether and when this will happen is still open. The corona crisis currently makes it difficult to predict which championships and tournaments will take place next year. For this reason alone, Ovtcharov and Franziska are happy to be able to play in the World Cup from Friday. “The return to international tournaments is very important for our sport. I hope that events with sensible concepts will show that this is possible, ”Franziska told“ tischtennis.de ”.