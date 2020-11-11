Automotive Software Market Business Expansion Strategies – Elektrobit, Vector Informatik GmbH, AImotive, Rightware, Wind River Systems Inc., Microsoft

Automotive Software market research report is an ideal guide to attain an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers, competitor strategies, brand positioning, customer preferences, and customer behavior. This market report is the outcome of persistent efforts lead by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers who carries out detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. Automotive Software report also studies company profiles with respect to company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments.

The rise in market value is generally attributed to the rising growth of the applicable industries and the subsequent rise in demand of applications. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment. Large scale Automotive Software report includes major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, and major applications. The market report provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR) value fluctuation for the forecast period of 2020-2026 that helps businesses think upon the investment value

Global Automotive Software Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.25% in the forecast period in 2019-2026, resulting in a rise of its initial estimated value of USD 18.58 growing to a projected value of USD 71.03 billion by 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and advancements

Geographical Breakdown and Analysis:

This relevant study includes a thorough reference of vivid geographical spectrum, highlighting crucial elements such as notable growth hotspots, vendor investments pertaining to advertising and promotion, product and service portfolio expansion, technological milestones and consequent customer reactions.

The report broadly segregates this market into specific regional pockets comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa.

Further in the report, readers are offered high end market relevant details bordering sales performance and profit generation across specific geographical region.

Besides analyzing investment returns across each geographical pocket, the report also proceeds with unravelling minute details on customer behavior, purchase tendencies as well as swift transitions in choices, based on which frontline players may re-assess growth objectives for long-term stability.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of demand for adoption of electronics in the vehicles requiring integration and operating systems for its usage

Increased levels of connected vehicles due to the prevalence of IoT

Market Restraints:

Absence of any set standard protocols for the development of products; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of knowledge and expertise in repairing and maintaining the automotive software

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Software Market Share Analysis

Automotive Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Software market.

Market Segmentation

By Application (ADAS & Safety Systems, Infotainment Systems, Telematics Systems, Body Control & Comfort Systems, Communication Systems, Powertrain Systems), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Electric Vehicle (PHEV, BEV, HEV), Geography

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Automotive Software Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive software market are Renesas Electronics Corporation, Elektrobit, Vector Informatik GmbH, AImotive, Rightware, Wind River Systems Inc., Microsoft, NXP Semiconductors, Airbiquity Inc., Green Hills Software, LUXOFT, KPIT, Sigma Software, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, QNX Software Systems Limited, Autonet Mobile Inc., SafeRide.io and Apple Inc

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, QNX Software Systems Limited announced that they had launched three new automotive software products that have been safety certified and will help overcome the challenge of complying with the ISO 26262 safety standard. The products, “QNX Hypervisor for Safety”, “QNX Platform for ADAS 2.0”, “QNX OS for Safety 2.0”.

In January 2017, QNX Software Systems Limited announced the launch of their most advanced and secure automotive operating system, “QNX Software Development Platform 7.0”.

