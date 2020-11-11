International
Office for the Protection of the Constitution observes more verbal abuse online
After the attacks in France and Vienna, the security authorities are vigilant and are also investigating connections with Germany. But as with Islamist terror, right-wing extremism is also threatened with internationalization. The common concern of the secret services is that the chain of attacks continues, says Thomas Haldenwang, head of the protection of the constitution, in an interview with Katja Bauer for us …