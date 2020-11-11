International

Office for the Protection of the Constitution observes more verbal abuse online

rej November 11, 2020

After the attacks in France and Vienna, the security authorities are vigilant and are also investigating connections with Germany. But as with Islamist terror, right-wing extremism is also threatened with internationalization. The common concern of the secret services is that the chain of attacks continues, says Thomas Haldenwang, head of the protection of the constitution, in an interview with Katja Bauer for us …

rej

Related Articles

November 10, 2020
1

Antimicrobial Toothbrush Market Expects to See Significant Growth During 2020-2027

October 16, 2020
2

Global Terminal Blocks Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 | COVID-19 Impact

November 4, 2020
4

Global Liposuction Devices Market 2020-2025 (Impact of Covid-19) | Erchonia, Alma Lasers, Bruker Corporation, Cutera, Invasix Aesthetic Solutions,, AMD Global Telemedicine, etc.

November 1, 2020
6

Diamond Burs Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2026 – Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH, DFS-DIAMON GmbH, Mani, Komet Dental, Johnson Promident, Beebur Med, and more

Close