Fauci: Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security about the vaccine

Leading US health expert appeals to the American people, “Don’t give up when you know help is on the way.” In view of a possible vaccine against the coronavirus, Anthony Fauci fears that many people may feel safe.

Washington (AP) – Leading US health expert Anthony Fauci has warned Americans not to feel safe over a possible vaccine against the corona virus.

“The news about the vaccine shouldn’t lead people to say that we don’t have to pursue public health measures,” Fauci told CNN on Tuesday. He appealed to Americans, “Don’t give up when you know help is on the way.” He knows the symptoms of exhaustion when it comes to the corona virus. “But wait, a little longer.”

Fauci called on Americans to wear masks, keep away from others and wash their hands. Even if a vaccine were approved, it would initially be distributed on a priority basis. For example, people who worked in health care would get it first. But he estimates that any American who wishes can get the vaccine in the first four months of the coming year.

In the United States, with a population of around 330 million, the number of coronavirus infections had exceeded ten million since the pandemic began on Monday. According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, the number of new infections every day has exceeded 100,000 for a week. More than 238,000 people in the United States have been killed after infection.

US President-elect Joe Biden has announced a decisive fight against the coronavirus. However, he also warned Monday: “We are still facing a very dark winter”. US President Donald Trump, who lost in the election last Tuesday, has repeatedly said the virus will go away at some point. The pandemic had eclipsed the elections in the United States.