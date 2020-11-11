Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2020 Expected to Reach at Valuation of USD 1079.61 million By 2027: Global Market Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast-3M, American Elements, Denka Company Limited

Market Insights

Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 690.28 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1079.61 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in demand for the product from the various applicable sectors and industries.

Major Market Players Covered in The Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hexagonal boron nitride market are 3M, American Elements, Denka Company Limited, H.C. Starck GmbH, Henze Boron Nitride Products AG, Kennametal, MIZUSHIMA FERROALLOY CO. LTD., UK Abrasives Inc., Saint-Gobain, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Grolltex Inc, Momentive, ZIBO SINYO NITRIDE MATERIALS CO. LTD., ZYP Coatings Inc., OC Oerlikon, Qinhuangdao Eno High-Tech Material Development CO. LTD., and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Scope and Segments

By Application Coatings/Mold Release/Spray Electrical Insulation Composites Industrial Lubricants Thermal Spray Personal Care Others

By End-Users Aerospace Automotive Semiconductors & Electronics Others



Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market:

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

