Fuel Additives and Lubricants Market 2020 Will Rise at CAGR of 6.45% By 2027- Business Planning Research and Resources, Revenue| Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation

Global fuel additives market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 11.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Whereas, global lubricants market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 126.10 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 160.36 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the fuel additives and lubricants market are Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Afton Chemical, Fuel Performance Solutions, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LANXESS, Total, Innospec, Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Infineum International Limited, Cummins Inc., Cerion LLC, AMSOIL INC, Blaser Swisslube, DINOIL ITALIA, OILSD, ERC Emissions-Reduzierungs-Concepte GmbH, Fuel Theft Solutions Ltd, XSNANO LTD., TECHNOBIO, Forward, and NCH Corporation.

By Lubricants End-User Power Generation Automotive & Other Transportation Heavy Equipment Food & Beverage Metallurgy & Metal Working Chemical Manufacturing Others

By Fuel Additives End-User Industrial Automotive Marine Aerospace



Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

