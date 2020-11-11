Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market Trends- Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Product, Top Key Players and Forecast 2024

Selbyville, Delaware As per the report titled ‘Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Analysis By Product Type, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region, By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, China, India, Brazil)’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global interventional cardiovascular devices market is projected to record substantial gains over 2019-2024, registering a CAGR of 8.36% throughout.

Increasing geriatric population, rising awareness for minimally invasive cardiac procedures, and unhealthy lifestyle elevating the risks of acquiring heart related disorders are driving the growth of global interventional cardiovascular devices market. Additionally, enhancements in medical infrastructure along with growing accessibility to healthcare on account of increasing number of medical facilities are poised to accelerate the sales of interventional cardiovascular devices.

Based on product spectrum, global interventional cardiovascular devices market is categorized into stent, guidewire, catheter, balloon, and systems. Among these, the stent segment held majority market share in the previous years and is anticipated to gain decent traction in the forthcoming years.

Considering the regional landscape, global interventional cardiovascular devices market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The report further splits the regions into US, UK, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, and Brazil. Among these, North America held majority market share by value in 2018.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific interventional cardiovascular market is projected to register a healthy growth rate over 2019-2024 owing to increasing per capita expenditure on healthcare and presence of a large patient pool in developing countries like China and India.

Major companies operating in global interventional cardiovascular devices market are Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acrostak (Schweiz) AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Terumo Corporation.

