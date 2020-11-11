ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Selbyville, Delaware As per the report titled ‘Global ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Application Sector, By Size, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global ERW steel pipes and tubes market is projected to register substantial gains over the study period, expanding with a CAGR of 5.2% over 2019-2024.

Rapid urbanization in developing countries, expansion of industrial sector, and burgeoning construction sector has boosted global ERW steel pipes and tubes market growth. Furthermore, constant upgrades made by manufacturing companies to produce more reliable and long-lasting products which can withstand more load and possess high tensile strength along with increasing demand of construction projects from major cities are further anticipated to intensify the sales of global ERW steel pipes and tubes market.

Based on application spectrum, global ERW steel pipes and tubes market is classified into oil and gas, automotive, hydrocarbon process, plumbing, boiler and heat exchanger, firefighting, general engineering, HVAC, irrigation & water treatment, structural, and others. Speaking of the size, the market is categorized into large diameter-above 6-inch dia, and small diameter-below 6-inch dia.

Scrutinizing the regional landscape, global ERW steel pipes and tubes market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Americas, and ROW.

ArcelorMittal S.A., JFE Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metals Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, United States Steel Corporation, EVRAZ Plc, APL Apollo Tubes LTD, Welspun Corp., Tenaris S.A., and Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. are the well-established companies operating in global ERW steel pipes and tubes market.

Questions & Answers: Global ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market

Q1: What are the key growth drivers of global ERW steel pipes and tubes market?

ANSWER: Rapid urbanization in developing countries, expansion of industrial sector, and flourishing construction sector, constant upgrades made by manufacturing companies to produce more reliable and long-lasting products along with increasing demand of construction projects from major cities are driving the market growth.

Q2. What growth rate is global ERW steel pipes and tubes market expected to register over 2019-2024?

ANSWER: Global ERW steel pipes and tubes market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% over 2019-2024.

Q3: Which companies formulate the competitive terrain of global ERW steel pipes and tubes market?

ANSWER: ArcelorMittal S.A., JFE Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metals Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, United States Steel Corporation, EVRAZ Plc, and APL Apollo Tubes LTD formulate the competitive terrain of global ERW steel pipes and tubes market.

