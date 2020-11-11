Fire in the Samos register

The fire in the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesvos left around 12,000 migrants homeless. Wednesday morning there is a fire on the next Greek island. The registration camp on Samos is on fire.

Athens (dpa) – A large fire broke out in the Vathy registration camp on the Greek island of Samos on Wednesday. That said the mayor of Vathy, Giorgos Stantzos, the Athens TV channel Mega. “It’s arson,” he added.

Domestic gas cylinders exploded in several container apartments. He called on the Athens government to bring all migrants to the mainland “now”. Local media reported that the fire broke out in the camp’s kitchens.

About 3,800 people currently live in the Samos camp. This is about six times more than the storage capacity of the warehouse. Fires have broken out in and around this camp several times in recent months.

In August, a major fire completely destroyed Greece’s largest camp, Moria, on the island of Lesbos. Prosecutors charged five Afghans with arson.