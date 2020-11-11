Research Article on Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market 2020: Global Market Dynamics, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast|Leading Players- SGL Carbon SE, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC

Market Insights

Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 291.5 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 613.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rising levels of market value can be attributed to the demand of carbon fiber due to its increased levels of performance in high temperatures.

Major Market Players Covered in The Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the carbon felt and graphite felt market are SGL Carbon SE, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., KUREHA CORPORATION, Nippon Carbon Co Ltd., cmcarbon.com, CFCCARBON CO. LTD, CeraMaterials, Sinotek Materials Co. Ltd., Texpack S.r.l., Buffalo Felt Products Corporation, Carbon Composites Inc., Advanced Graphite Materials LLC, Carbon Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Fiber Materials Inc., ANSSEN GROUP, OJSC «SvetlogorskKhimvolokno», Morgan Advanced Materials and its affiliates, MERSEN, and Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd.

Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Scope and Segments

By Raw Material Type PAN Pitch Rayon

Product Type Soft Felt Rigid Felt

Type Carbon Felt Graphite Felt

Application Furnace Batteries Filters Others



Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market:

Table of Contents:

