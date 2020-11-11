Laschet plans to extend his winter vacation in NRW due to Corona

The background is that people limit contact as much as possible before Christmas so that there is no infection during the Christmas holidays. Specifically, that would mean that the holidays would start on December 21, full on the 23.

Cologne (dpa) – Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet (CDU) has called into play an extension of the winter school holidays in the most populous federal state due to the corona pandemic – and in return , two days without school less at the carnival.

It is a “conceivable possibility,” Laschet told WDR television on Tuesday to consider starting winter vacation two days earlier.

Specifically, this would mean that these would not start on December 23, but on Monday December 21. The state government will discuss this with associations, Laschet said. The background to the considerations is that people should limit their contact as much as possible before Christmas so that there is no infection at Christmas family celebrations. “But there is no security either,” said Laschet.

According to the plans of the state government, the two additional winter holidays could then be taken out of the carnival. Normally NRW students don’t have classes around Rose Monday. The education ministry is considering this alternative, Laschet said. “Because one thing is clear: there will be no carnival next year.” And in fact, you shouldn’t go on a ski vacation during this time, he added.