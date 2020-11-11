Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2020 Grow at CAGR of 6.50% By 2027|Global Insights, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Trend And Demand, Forecast| Emerson Electric Co., Carrier, National Refrigeration Company

Market Insights

Commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 6.50% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing usage of advanced technologies such as magnetic refrigeration is the factor for the commercial refrigeration equipment market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major Market Players Covered in The Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Are:

The major players covered in thecommercial refrigeration equipment report are Emerson Electric Co., Carrier, National Refrigeration Company, Bharat Refrigerations Private Limitied,Danfoss, GEA GroupAktiengesellschaft, Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Western Refrigeration Private Limited,Johnson Controls, Bitzer SE,Advansor A/S, Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.,Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc., Commercial Refrigeration Inc.,Hillphoenix, A Dover Company, Carnot Refrigeration, Rockwell Industries Limited,Beijer Ref AB, Green & Cool, Hussman Corporation,Henry Group Industries, Evapco, Inc. and AHT Cooling Systems,among other domestic and globalplayers. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Scope and Segments

Commercial refrigeration equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the commercial refrigeration equipment market is segmented into blast chillers, refrigerator & freezer, transportation refrigeration, refrigerated display case, beverage refrigeration, ice cream merchandiser and refrigerated vending machine.

Based on the application, the commercial refrigeration equipment market is segmented into food service, food and beverage distribution, food and beverage retail and other.

The commercial refrigeration equipment market is also segmented on the basis of end-user. The end user is segmented into food processing industry, food service industry, full service restaurant & hotels, quick service restaurants and catering services.

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

