Manager Bjarne Riis leaves NTT

Copenhagen (AP) – The struggling South African cycling team NTT and Danish coach Bjarne Riis will part ways after just one year.

The 1996 Tour de France winner will resign from his post as team manager after the end of the 2020 season by mutual agreement, as announced by NTT. Further discussions on the acquisition of shares of the racing team by Riis and his partners are also off the table.

Riis, who won the 1996 Tour for Team Telekom and later admitted to doping, joined NTT Pro Cycling earlier in the year. The only World Tour team on the African continent is currently fighting for its future after the company NTT announced in early October that it would no longer be the team’s main sponsor in 2021.

