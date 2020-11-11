📰 Focus on the origin of metastases

A new approach that takes into account the great heterogeneity and phenotype of tumor cells enables more targeted research into metastases. A UNIGE team has identified a gene that prevents it from occurring.

RNA sequencing with the spiked single cell technique assigns phenotypes to groups of cells. Example of cartography (cartography refers to the creation and study of geographical maps. The main principle of cartography is the representation of data on a reduced medium that represents a …) of a single group of cells that show (in green). the heterogeneous population of cancer cells, which is divided into two groups. The assignment of scores allows cells with variable metastatic potential (in mathematics and logic a variable is represented by a symbol. It is used to mark a role in a formula, a …) by returning metastatic clone (in red) to one group and non-metastatic clone (in blue) to the other group.

© UNIGE / Ariel Ruiz i Altaba



In order to develop effective treatments, one must be able to understand the specific effect of an anticancer substance on the cell type or even the cell, which leads to metastases in the immense cellular heterogeneity of tumors. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) is the public university of the Canton of Geneva in Switzerland. Founded in 1559 by Jean Calvin under the name Academy of Geneva as a theological seminary and …) (UNIGE) used an avant-garde technique called Spiked-scRNAseq, binding agent (A binding agent is a liquid product that agglomerates solid particles in the form of powder In the field of painting, the pigment allows a paint to stick on the support, it …) transcriptomics related to the cellular phenotypes of cancerous tumors (cancer is a disease caused by abnormally large cell proliferation in normal tissue of the Organism is characterized by …) the large intestine (the large intestine, also called “large intestine”, runs from the appendix to the rectum and forms the terminal part of the intestine, which belongs to the digestive system. It forms …). The Importance of the Gene (A gene is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence that specifies the synthesis of a polypeptide chain or an acid …) VSIG1 involved in intercellular interactions could be identified as a preventive factor for metastasis. Beyond this carrier discovery (A carrier is a sinusoidal signal of constant frequency and amplitude. It is modulated by the useful signal (audio, video, data) that, with regard to one of its …) hope for the development of futures (futures is a science fiction collection from Editions de l’Aurore.) Treatments, this publication in Cell Reports confirms the use of this technology (The word technology has two meanings 🙂 for testing drugs actively against metastases, also for personalized approaches.

Most cancer drugs do not work optimally against metastases. They were, in fact, designed to have a global impact and the greatest possible impact on the average (the average is a statistical measure that characterizes the elements of a set of quantities: it expresses the quantity that each member of the together, if they …) would be patients. However, to be effective, “drugs should only be targeted to cells that create metastases,” states Professor Ariel Ruiz i Altaba, researcher (A researcher (researcher) refers to a person whose job it is to do research on Es is difficult to clearly define the profession of researcher as the areas of …) at the medical faculty (medicine (from the Latin medicus, “what heals”) is science and practice (art) that studies l organization of the body. ..) from UNIGE. In fact, tumors are made up of very heterogeneous cells: some lead to metastases, others do not. More interesting for the development of new therapies is that tumor cells slow down or accelerate the growth of metastases. Scientists and doctors have long researched how the right kind of tumor cells can be used against cancer.

Professor Ruiz i Altaba’s team has developed an approach to define the phenotypes of tumors, clone them and track them, thanks to an analysis at the cellular level, both of the genome (the genome is all the genetic material of an individual or one in its DNA-encoded species (with the exception of certain viruses including …) as the expression of the resulting messenger RNAs. As a reminder, the genes (Genoa (Genua) in Italian, Zena in Ligurian) is an Italian city, capital of Liguria, second port in the Mediterranean after Marseille. It has 615,686 inhabitants …) of a cell or its genotype (The genotype is the whole or a certain part of the genetic material (genetic information) of an individual. The genotype of an individual is therefore the composition … ) is first copied into messenger RNA, which is widely used for protein synthesis. Therefore, the visible expression of genes, their actions define the properties s measurable values ​​of the cell, namely its phenotype. “Our approach makes it possible to identify the missing pieces of the tumor puzzle (the term tumor (from the Latin tumor to the swelling) in medicine denotes an increase in the volume of a tissue that is clearly delineated without specifying the cause we link the expression of the genotype to the cell phenotype. Essentially, we want to know how cells become metastatic and where they come from, “says the researcher.

Validate the model

By developing and using the technique known as spiked-scRNAseq, which combines transcriptomics and determination of the phenotype of a single cell by “pointing” it in a population, researchers have succeeded in precisely defining the composition of the entire tumor cell population. (The whole, understood as the amount of what exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) By determining its phenotype at the cellular level. To do this, they first genetically marked different types of tumor cells in order to be able to observe their fate and, in particular, their metastatic behavior. Once the phenotype was known, cells from the same clone were identified from the heterogeneous population of primary colon cancer cells and subjected to single cell sequencing. The molecular profile of cells with metastatic potential was thus identified by identifying metastatic cells that were referred to in this group of cells.

Based on this approach, drugs and their antimetastatic effects could be tested precisely. “In other words, we can use this approach to analyze compounds for their effect on cells that metastasize in individual patients,” says Marianna Silvano, postdoctoral fellow at UNIGE and co-first author of the study.

Identification of a metastasis repressor gene

The researchers then applied this approach to understand tumor behavior. “We tried to define the premetastatic status of a tumor and assess its metastatic potential,” she adds. To this end, the Geneva research team discovered (Scientific research refers primarily to all measures taken to generate and develop scientific knowledge. From …) Geneva discovered this by mixing cells with a metastatic phenotype with non-metastatic cells, the former stopped the migration of the latter. “It is the indication (An indication (from the Latin Indicare: to indicate) is advice or a recommendation, written or oral.) That restricted cellular interactions are important to the process of metastasis,” explains Ariel Ruiz i Altaba.

Because of this teaching (The teaching (from the Latin “insignis”, remarkable, marked with a mark, excellent) is an educational practice for the development of knowledge …), genomic and transcriptomic analyzes in hand (La main is the gripping effector -Organ that is located at the end of the forearm and is connected to it by the wrist. It is an organ that is intended to be grasped and manipulated …), so the research team focused on genes that are involved in signaling pathways, which are important for cellular interactions. Carolina Bernal, postdoc and co-first author of the study, identified the VSIG1 gene. She and Marianna Silvano came to the conclusion that this is essential for the interaction (An interaction is an exchange of information, affects or energy between two agents within a system. It is a reciprocal action that requires entry into …) restrictive between non-metastatic and metastatic tumor cells. “Expression in a tumor cell reduces metastases in vivo (in vivo (Latin:” within the living “)) is a Latin expression that qualifies research or investigations carried out on a living organism, as opposed to in vitro or ex vivo ….) and in vitro (in vitro (Latin: “in the glass”)) means a test in a tube or more generally outside the living organism or the cell, for example in vitro fertilization (IVF). Um …). When it is removed, the metastasis increases, “concludes Marianna Silvano. Metastatic cells of primary tumors can be localized with spiked-scRNAseq, whereby essential genes can be identified. In this way, drugs can be identified in order to develop new effective treatments against colon cancer, as with other cancers.

