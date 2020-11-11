Corona: More than 300,000 students in Germany in quarantine

Berlin (dpa) – More than 300,000 pupils and up to 30,000 teachers are currently in quarantine, according to the Association of German Teachers. This is reported by the newspaper “Bild”.

The result is more and more school closures, the association’s president, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, of the newspaper said. “We are currently experiencing a salami lockdown in schools.” The politicians have stepped back, now the health authorities have decided. In Germany there are around 40,000 schools with a total of 11 million pupils and around 800,000 teachers.

Corona measures in schools do not go far enough for Meidinger. He told the “Passauer Neue Presse” (Wednesday): “In almost all federal states, hygiene level plans, which further halved classes in Corona hotspots, have been suspended. Schools must remain open at every turn. “

He was hopeful that general school closures could be avoided, Meidinger said. “To do this, however, preventive precautionary measures in schools must be stepped up when the number of infections increases exponentially,” he asks. In addition to the mask requirement, this also includes the temporary reintroduction of the distance rule, which would involve halving classes and alternating operations.

Almost half of Germans are in favor of compulsory masking in primary schools in Germany. In a representative YouGov poll released on Wednesday, 48% of respondents said so. 37 percent disagreed. Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU) recently spoke out in favor of compulsory masks in class, including in primary schools. In several federal states, due to the increase in the number of infections, it is currently mandatory to wear a mask when teaching in high schools.

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet (CDU), meanwhile called for an extension of the winter school holidays in the most populous federal state due to the corona pandemic – and in return two fewer days of school at the carnival. It is a “conceivable possibility,” Laschet told WDR television on Tuesday to consider starting winter vacation two days earlier.

Specifically, that would mean that these would not start on December 23, but on December 21. The state government will discuss this with associations, Laschet said. The background to the considerations is that people should limit their contact as much as possible before Christmas so that there is no infection at Christmas family celebrations. “But there is no security either,” said Laschet.

According to the plans of the state government, the two additional winter holidays could then be withdrawn again at the Carnival. Normally NRW students don’t have classes around Rose Monday. The education ministry is considering this alternative, Laschet said. “Because one thing is clear: there will be no carnival next year.” And in fact, you shouldn’t go on a ski vacation during this time, he added.