Industries
Internet of Things (IoT) Market: Know about Impact of Covid-19 by Top Companies like – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Freescale Semiconductor, Intel, Dell, IBM, Samsung Electronics, and more
The latest research report on the “Internet of Things (IoT) Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Internet of Things (IoT) market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Internet of Things (IoT) market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Internet of Things (IoT) Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Internet of Things (IoT) market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the Internet of Things (IoT) Market report are: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Freescale Semiconductor, Intel, Dell, IBM, Samsung Electronics
The report covers various aspects of the Internet of Things (IoT) market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the Internet of Things (IoT) market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence. Some of the leading companies covered in the report include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Freescale Semiconductor, Intel, Dell, IBM, Samsung Electronics
***NOTE***
We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.
Target audiences for the report include:
- Companies operating in the Internet of Things (IoT) market
- Stakeholders in the Internet of Things (IoT) market
- Investment and private equity firms
- Government and regulatory authorities
- Industry experts and Analysts
- End users
Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
RFID, Sensors, NFC, Gateways, Others
Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segmentation, By Application:
Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, ICT, Others
Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Focus Areas in the Report:
- Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
- Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Internet of Things (IoT) Market
- Major Developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) Industry
- Market Dynamics Impacting the Internet of Things (IoT) Industry
- Competitive Landscape of Internet of Things (IoT) Industry
- The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Internet of Things (IoT) Industry
- Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Internet of Things (IoT) Market
- Internet of Things (IoT) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
- Internet of Things (IoT) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
- Internet of Things (IoT) Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
- Internet of Things (IoT) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028