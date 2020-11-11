Henrichs criticizes high loads for professional footballers

Berlin (AP) – RB Leipzig national player Benjamin Henrichs has criticized the current heavy burden on professional footballers ahead of the DFB team’s test match against the Czech Republic (8:45 p.m. / RTL).

“There’s a lot going on. Travel in particular should not be underestimated, ”said the 23-year-old in an interview with the news portal“ t-online.de ”. The day before, Henrichs had missed training with the national team due to patellar tendon problems and therefore should not be an option for the game in Leipzig.

“It’s not easy. You have a game on a Saturday and the day after you broke up. The second day after you are still broken, but you have final training again before the next game,” said Henrichs. The four-time national player has already found a way to deal with the situation: “I make sure I get a good night’s sleep, it helps me. Plus, I always go to the Leipzig cold room.” In the hall, there is less 110 degrees. “After that, I feel fresh again.”

Henrichs also criticized the public’s opinion of the national team. “After my last mission against Turkey, I had the feeling that the public was very results oriented. No attention was paid to whether a player hadn’t been around for a long time or had a heavy burden behind him. He was examined 3: 3. He was shot. The emphasis was not on the overall picture. “