Nano Silver Market Growth By In Depth Survey And Revenue Estimation Through 2022

Nano Silver Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $1,605 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 20.5% during the period 2016 – 2022.It is anticipated that electrical & electronics segment would generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific led the global market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the study period.

The industry players made significant investments on new commercial avenues for their product segments via strategic partnerships & collaborations. Governmental funding towards extensive research and development activities coupled with rise in demand for nano silver from various end-user industries owing to its superior properties are the key driving factors of the market. Also, the decrease in prices of nano silver owing to the improving manufacturing technologies is expected to drive the demand for nano silver over the forecast period. However, growing concerns over environmental impact & toxicity of nano silver, high processing costs, and stringent environmental regulations could hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

In the year 2015, electrical & electronics was the largest end-user industry, with about one-third value share of nano silver market, followed by pharmaceuticals, clothing & textile, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, and water treatment industry. The extraordinary physio-chemical properties of nano silver, such as anti-microbial, conductive, thermal, and optical properties, have increased its penetration in a wide array of application, as it results in improved performance of the end product.

In 2015, North America and Asia-Pacific collectively accounted for nearly two-thirds of the worldwide demand for nano silver and are expected to maintain their lead position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, with a CAGR of 21.0% in value terms, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global nano silver market such as Cambrios Technologies Corp., Cima Nano Tech, Inc., Blue Nano, Inc., Applied Nanotech Holdings, Inc., Advanced Nano Products, Ames Goldsmith Corporation, NovaCentrix Corp., NanoMas Technologies, Silvix CO. LTD., and ABC Nanotech, LTD. These players occupy a major share in the global nano silver market followed by other tier 2 and tier 3 players worldwide.

