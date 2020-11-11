Process Automation – Instrumentation Market Current Trends 2019 | ABB, Emerson Electric Co.

This market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2016, base year 2017 and forecast period of 2019-2026. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Process Automation – Instrumentation market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 68.70 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 112.00 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Years considered for providing market size 2019–2026 Base year considered 2018 Forecast period 2020–2026 Forecast units Value (USD) in million/billion Segments covered Product, Service, and Vertical Regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW Companies covered ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC. (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Metso Corporation (Finland), Beckhoff (Germany), Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (Switzerland), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., Inc. (China), Idec Corporation ( Japan), Inductive Automation(US), Intech Process Automation Inc. (US), Maple Systems, Inc. (US), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany), Process Automation Solutions GmbH (Germany), R. Stahl Ag (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Rockwell Automation, Inc., (US), Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (US), WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (US) and other.

Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market By Type (Process Automation, Process Instrumentation), Instrument [Field Instrument (Pressure, Temperature, Level, Humidity), Control Valve {Valve Body, Actuator, Others (Positioner, Converter I/P)} Analyzer {,Ph Analyzer, Conductivity Analyzer, Gas Chromatograph, Liquid Chromatograph})], Communication Protocol (Wired Communication Protocol, Wireless Communication Protocol),Solution (Programmable Logic Controller, Distributed control system, Supervisory control and data acquisition, Human machine interface, Safety Automation {Emergency shutdown system, Fire and gas monitoring & control, High integrity pressure protection system, Burner management system, Turbomachinery control }, Advanced process control, Manufacturing execution system, End-User (Chemicals, Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater, Others)

Factors affecting the PROCESS AUTOMATION – INSTRUMENTATION Market’s Dynamics-:

This section describes the overall market impacting factors which is very essential to evaluate as it somehow reduces risk associated with the PROCESS AUTOMATION – INSTRUMENTATION market.

Market Drivers:

There is high demand for adoption of iot across various industries is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is high demand to increase focus on production efficiency and optimize operating costs is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Growing demand for proactive solutions that determine failures at component level is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Shift in production approach from conventional practices to digitalized methods farms is also a market driver.

Market Restraints:

Significant start-up capital required for implementation and maintenance of process automation and instrumentation systems is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Reluctance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) to adopt process automation and instrumentation solutions is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Process Automation – Instrumentation Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Process Automation – Instrumentation Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Process Automation – Instrumentation Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Process Automation – Instrumentation Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Process Automation – Instrumentation Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Process Automation – Instrumentation Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Process Automation – Instrumentation Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Process Automation – Instrumentation by Countries

