Reed Sensors Market Forecast To Reach 7.5% CAGR By 2026 | Top Key Players Standex International Corporation, KEMET

Global reed sensors market is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.



Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Years considered for providing market size 2019–2026 Base year considered 2018 Forecast period 2020–2026 Forecast units Value (USD) in million/billion Segments covered Product, Service, and Vertical Regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW Companies covered ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Littelfuse, Inc, Airtac International Group, Aleph America Corporation, BERNSTEIN AG, COTO TECHNOLOGY, HNC Group, HSI SENSING, GEMÜ Group, ifm electronic gmbh, Madison Company, Inc, MULTICE GROUP, NTE Electronics, Inc., PIC GmbH, Reed Switch Developments Corp., Soway Tech Limited, Switch Technology Günther, Vernexx, among others.

Further, this report classifies the REED SENSORS market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Global Reed Sensor Market By Sensing Type (High Voltage Reed Sensor, High Temperature Reed Sensor, Metal Detection Reed Sensor), Mount Type (Surface Mount Reed Sensor, Thread Mount Reed Sensor, Panel Mount Reed Sensor), Contact Position (Form A, Form B, Form C), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Electronic, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Robotics & Automation, Aerospace, Construction, Safety & Security, Others)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the REED SENSORS market.

Product Launches

In October 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announces the launch of new position and speed sensor in their sensors category. Through this launch, the company will expand its product portfolio in the market.

In August 2019, COTO TECHNOLOGY announces the launch of new RedRock TMR magnetic sensor demo kit which will provide low power consumption as a small size through this launch company will expand its product portfolio.

In July 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announces the launch of E-Bike Sensor in their sensors category. Through this launch, the company will expand its product portfolio in the market.

Research Methodology: Global Reed Sensors Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Distributors, Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

