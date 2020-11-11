OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET WORLDWIDE INDUSTRY PRODUCTION, SALES, SHARE, FUTURE TRENDS AND FORECAST 2026

The outdoor LED lighting report is an ultimate solution for businesses if they want to stay ahead of the competition in today’s fast moving business environment. What is more, business can also have details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry in this outdoor LED lighting market analysis report. This report is mainly delivered to the users in the form of PDF or spreadsheet. However, PPT format can also be offered if the client has specified such requirement.

This outdoor LED lighting market study also evaluates the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The data and information covered in the outdoor LED lighting report are obtained from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Global outdoor LED lighting is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Years considered for providing market size 2019–2026 Base year considered 2018 Forecast period 2020–2026 Forecast units Value (USD) in million/billion Segments covered Product, Service, and Vertical Regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW Companies covered Signify Holding (Philips Lighting), OSRAM Gmbh, General Electric, Zumbotel Group AG, Cree, Inc., Hubbell, Astute Lighting Limited, Bamford Lighting, Dialight, Eaton, Evluma Interled, Neptun Light, Inc. and Skyska.

Further, this report classifies the OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Installation Type (Retrofit and New installation), Wattage (Less than 50 watt, 50-150 Watt, and more than 150 Watt), Application (Highway & Roadway, Architectural and Public Places, and Others)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING market.

Recent developments

In August, the Eaton had launched new Litepak LNC4 and Colt exterior LED luminaires for outdoor lighting. This model is suitable for schools, factories, hospitals, warehouses and retail locations. This factor help in increasing demand for this model in the outdoor purpose. This will in turn propel the growth of the market.

In February, the company had launched its new ArcheType X Site/Area LED luminaire. The features and benefits of the new ArcheType X Site/Area include 3 sizes ARX09, ARX16 and ARX25. This model design is equipped with AGi32 software. The luminaires are available in packages from 5,140 to 39,200 plus lumens. The application areas for these are pathways, highlight traffic lanes, and walls.

In October 2013, the company had launched the Perfect Dusk-to-Dawn LED Luminaire. This model is mainly installed in the roadway and landscape area. This model replaces 3437 lumens with 86 lumens which in turn makes these bulbs 75% more efficient than previous model. The features further help in increasing demand for such lighting for outdoor purpose.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY: GLOBAL OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET

Primary Rependants: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Outdoor LED Lighting Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Outdoor LED Lighting Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Outdoor LED Lighting Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Outdoor LED Lighting Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Outdoor LED Lighting by Countries

