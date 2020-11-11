Sports

Havertz calls for caution with the coronavirus |

rej November 11, 2020

London (AP) – National football player Kai Havertz has called for caution after being infected with the corona virus.

“I feel better now. It is important that everyone understands that this is not fun. We have to take care of each other, “said the Chelsea FC midfielder in an interview with” Sport Bild “. Havertz had tested positive the week before and, according to his club, had isolated himself. It is not known if the 21-year-old exhibited symptoms of Covid-19. Germany’s most expensive footballer left Bayer Leverkusen for England this summer.

