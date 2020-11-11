BEST INFORMATIVE REPORT ON CYBER- TERMINAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (TMS) MARKET IS GROWING RAPIDLY WITH PROVIDES DETAILED PROFILE

Each of the topics covered in the global Terminal Management System (TMS) report is studied very well to get clear idea about all the factors that are influencing the market growth. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are the two well-established tools that are preferred by the businesses due to their potential in generating market analysis report are also used while preparing this industry analysis report. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this Terminal Management System (TMS) report makes aware about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage.

Global terminal management system (TMS) market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Years considered for providing market size 2019–2026 Base year considered 2018 Forecast period 2020–2026 Forecast units Value (USD) in million/billion Segments covered Product, Service, and Vertical Regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW Companies covered ABB, Honeywell International, Inc, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens, ION, Agidens International NV, akquinet AG, Dearman Systems, Inc., EDS Systems OÜ, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Management AG, General Atomics, Implico, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Oceaneering International, Inc., Offspring International Limited, PumpingSol, Ramboll Group A/S, Schneider Electric, SGS SA, i.Dohmann GmbH among others.

Global Terminal Management System (TMS) Market By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Project (Greenfield and Brownfield), Application (Receipt / Dispatch By Truck, Rail Wagon, Pipeline, Access Control, Inspections, Kiosk Functionality, Automatic Bay / Berth Allocation, Sealing, Blending, Automatic Tank Farm Control and Others), Vertical (Railway, Renewable Sector, Aviation Industry, Chemicals, Oil & Gas and Others)

Recent Developments

In February 2019, Rockwell Automation, Inc. formed joint venture through signing an agreement with Schlumberger, a technology provider for oil and gas industry. The joint venture is formed to build fully integrated digital oilfield automation solutions named as Sensia for oil and gas industry. Through this joint venture the company will offer the smart technologies for the oil & gas industry customers.

In January 2019, ABB received contract to refurbish supervisory and control systems of Fuel Logistics Company (CLC), which is an operator in fuel logistics area. Under this refurbishment project, the company installed their T-MAC Plus suite which offers automation in operations as well as safety management features. Through this the company added one customer in their portfolio and introduced their offering for other market players.

In February 2017, Honeywell International Inc. introduced new release of terminal manager server software. The software provides improved control over terminal operations such as full integration of CCTV, gas, access control, enterprise building integrator systems and digital video manager. The new software release offers the better control to terminal operations for customers which helped company to improve customer service and support.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Terminal Management System (TMS) Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Terminal Management System (TMS) Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Terminal Management System (TMS) Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Terminal Management System (TMS) Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Terminal Management System (TMS) Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Terminal Management System (TMS) Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Terminal Management System (TMS) Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Terminal Management System (TMS) by Countries

