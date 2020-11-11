Second season of “Barbarians” confirmed by Netflix

Second season of “Bárbaros” confirmed by Netflix

The platform has already announced that the German bloody epic series will continue.

The new season promises.

The Netflix original series “Bárbaros”, a German production, was confirmed for a second season via Twitter on Tuesday, November 10. It’s not been a month since the first season opened on October 23, but the streaming platform has already announced that there will be a sequel to the story.

Recall that the first season had six episodes, centered on the three characters Arminius (Laurence Rupp), Thusnelda (Jeanne Goursaud) and Folkwin (David Schütter), who intersect in their childhood and meet again later, when the series takes place.

The production deals with the historic and bloody massacre of the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest, which took place in the fall of AD 9, in the town of Bramsche, present-day Germany. The series takes a few elements and historical figures to show us the territory that became the scene of one of the greatest defeats of the mighty Roman Empire.

“Bárbaros” addresses the beginnings of the union between different peoples who, later, will play a central role in the fall of Rome.

