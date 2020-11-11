Criticism of the secret meetings of the 15 football clubs

German professional football needs to reposition itself in the corona pandemic, especially since no one knows when supporters will be allowed to return to the stadium. Now there is a secret meeting which has become known in advance.

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Without the DFB and DFL and four Bundesliga clubs, the main representatives of professional football meet today in Frankfurt / Main.

The initially secret meeting caused problems in advance, as the four premier league clubs FSV Mainz 05, FC Augsburg, Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart were not invited, who believe that – especially in the Corona crisis – as lacking in solidarity.

So far, the 36 professional clubs under the aegis of the German Football League had fought through the pandemic with their financial losses. The missing quartet had signed a position paper with ten second division clubs on the future distribution of televised money. The economic imbalance in the House of Lords has long been a source of discontent and is also a topic in the DFL “The Future of Professional Football” working group. This is around 4.4 billion euros in domestic media revenue, which will be distributed among the 36 professional clubs until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Eintracht Frankfurt sports director Fredi Bobic defended the meeting. “There are important topics that just need to be discussed. It’s not just about the distribution of the TV money, it will be more of a side issue, ”the former national player said in an interview with Sky. “It’s about structural things, for example how a league is positioned after the days of Christian Seifert, an exceptional CEO. Also what is happening at DFB. “

The “Frankfurter Kreis” was initiated by Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and other big clubs Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen. In addition to 14 Bundesliga clubs, second division leaders Hamburger SV are also present. The meeting, for which there was no official information to date, is to be hosted by Eintracht Frankfurt under crown compliant conditions.

It should also be the German Football Association, which has been hit by scandals, and Christian Seifert’s successor at the DFL. The managing director has announced that he will step down from his post at the German Football League at the end of June 2022. Leverkusen club boss Fernando Carro has spoken of a “trend meeting”.